Reliance Jio revises Rs 69 and Rs 139 recharge plan | Check what's new

Jio has made changes to two of its recharge plans. Recharging as before may lead to issues due to changes in validity. What are the changes in the Jio plan?

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Reliance Jio has recently launched a few new plans, offering recharge plans at very low prices. Some plans have been implemented in a new format. Among these, Jio has now made significant changes to two of its plans. The prices of the existing plans have not been changed, but the plan structure has.

Jio's add-on data plan has now changed. For additional data, Jio offers recharge plans of Rs 69 and Rs 139 for its customers. Previously, any of these add-on recharges would have the same validity as the base recharge plan

.

For example, if the base recharge plan had 28 days remaining, and an add-on data recharge of Rs 69 or Rs 139 was done, the additional data validity would also be 28 days. The add-on data plan validity would match the base plan's validity.

As per the revised plan, the validity of the Rs 69 and Rs 139 add-on data packs is only 7 days. Regardless of the remaining validity of the base plan, the add-on data validity is only 7 days. Therefore, the add-on data plan cannot be used after 7 days.

The Jio Rs 69 add-on data plan offers customers 6GB of high-speed data. The Rs 139 plan offers 12GB of high-speed data. The add-on data plans do not include voice calls, SMS, or any other benefits, and are solely for data usage.

