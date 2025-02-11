Tim Cook's success mantra: Hiring smart, thinking bold, and adapting fast

In a recent interview, Cook highlighted three key lessons he learned from Jobs—prioritizing innovation, working with small, focused teams, and embracing adaptability in an evolving industry.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reiterated how the leadership philosophy of Steve Jobs continues to influence his decisions at the helm of the tech giant. In a recent interview, Cook highlighted three key lessons he learned from Jobs—prioritizing innovation, working with small, focused teams, and embracing adaptability in an evolving industry.

These principles, he noted, have played a crucial role in shaping Apple's continued growth and success.

Innovation as the driving force:

Steve Jobs was a firm believer in relentless innovation, a value that remains at the heart of Apple's strategy. Under Jobs' leadership, Apple introduced revolutionary products such as the iPod and iPhone, which set new industry benchmarks. Cook continues to uphold this principle as Apple navigates competitive challenges in artificial intelligence and key markets like Greater China. The company’s focus on innovation is evident in upcoming product launches, including the much-anticipated iPhone 16.

Small teams, big impact:

Another core belief that Jobs championed was the power of small, agile teams. Cook recalled how the compact teams that developed the iPod and iPhone were instrumental in their success. By fostering a culture of collaboration and efficiency, these teams were able to deliver groundbreaking advancements. Cook continues to apply this strategy, ensuring that Apple's teams remain focused and driven to maintain the company's innovative edge.

Hiring people who challenge you:

Jobs was known for hiring individuals who brought diverse perspectives and weren't afraid to challenge existing ideas. Cook has embraced this philosophy, believing that surrounding himself with skilled professionals who question and refine ideas leads to better decision-making. This approach, he noted, not only fosters innovation but also encourages an open exchange of ideas, helping Apple stay ahead in a highly competitive industry.

Adapting to change:

Perhaps one of the most profound lessons Cook learned from Jobs was the importance of adaptability. Jobs was known for his ability to change his stance when presented with new information, a trait that initially surprised Cook. However, over time, he recognized its significance in an industry driven by rapid technological shifts. Cook has since embraced this mindset, promoting a culture of continuous learning and flexibility within Apple.

