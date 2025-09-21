New GST Rates Kick In Sept 22: Why You Must Verify MRP
New GST rates from September 22. Double-check the MRP when buying items, or you might end up paying the old price. So, always double-check the MRP when you shop.
Double-check the MRP
GST is being reduced in India from Sep 22. The 28% tax rate is dropping to 18% and 5%. This will lower prices for essentials, vehicles, and more. Always check the MRP to avoid paying old rates.
Revised GST rates from September 22
Revised GST rates apply from September 22. Stores might not have new stock with updated prices, but they must sell at the new rate. Customers could be overcharged if they don't check.
Checking the price is essential
From September 22, items must be sold at the new GST rate, even if the packaging shows the old price. Retailers must use new stickers or prints. That's why customers need to double-check the MRP.
Check MRP Price
Check the price when you buy. Question it if there's no change. For example, if an item was Rs 50 and is now Rs 45 after the GST change, don't pay the old price. Don't get cheated if the shopkeeper asks for more.
Old stock can be sold until March 31, 2026
Pre-packaged items with old GST prices can be sold until March 31, 2026. It's okay if the stock finishes earlier, but these packs cannot be sold after that date.
Center directs to publish new price list
The Center has instructed all shops and markets to display a new price list. This will help customers buy items without confusion, even if the packaging has the old price, according to the central government.