I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju states that digital platforms contribute 30% to advertising revenue, the backbone of media. He highlights the evolving agency model, AI's disruptive role, and concerns over deepfakes and gambling advertisements.

Advertising revenue continues to be the backbone of the media and broadcast industry, with digital platforms contributing nearly 30 per cent of total earnings, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju said on Wednesday.

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Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Ad Trust Summit 2026, organised by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Jaju highlighted the rapid evolution of the agency model, driven by new entrants and increased monetisation linked to the broader digital ecosystem. "All systems are investing to adapt to this changing landscape. The agency model is evolving with new players, enhancing monetisation and commerce. Advertising remains central to media growth, with digital platforms accounting for around 30 per cent of revenues," he said.

Digital Advertising's Evolving Landscape

He noted that the ecosystem has become increasingly democratised, enabling wider participation. "Today, even a small business owner or an individual creator can directly reach consumers. Digital advertising is also transforming through live streaming, short videos, and innovative formats," he added.

Navigating AI and Misinformation

Emphasising responsible communication, Jaju said freedom of speech must not be misused to spread misinformation. He described artificial intelligence as a significant disruptor in the sector, offering benefits such as targeted advertising and fraud detection, while also posing risks. "AI can make misleading content appear authentic. There are growing concerns around deepfakes, synthetic identities, and highly targeted scams, including fabricated testimonials and fraudulent job schemes," he said.

Regulatory Concerns and Industry Responsibility

Addressing concerns over gambling advertisements, Jaju said such promotions, especially those targeting youth, remain a serious issue. He added that the ministry has issued advisories and is strengthening cyber enforcement mechanisms to tackle cross-border challenges.

On regulatory aspects, he stressed that compliance should be viewed as a driver of responsible growth. "Legal compliance is pro-growth and ensures accountability. It should not be treated as a secondary function," he said.

Highlighting the role of influencers, Jaju said they carry significant responsibility and must avoid undisclosed sponsorships or associations with unlawful activities. He added that the ministry has introduced frameworks to guide the industry, with a focus on innovation and safeguarding children.

Authenticity as a Core Principle

Underscoring the importance of trust, he said, "Even as digital spending grows, authenticity and transparency remain crucial. That is what ultimately connects with audiences."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)