The Union Cabinet approved the BHAVYA scheme, allocating Rs 33,660 crore to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks nationwide. This aims to boost manufacturing, create jobs, and enhance India's industrial infrastructure and growth story.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

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Briefing reporters about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India's growth story.

Building on the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, BHAVYA will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

Scheme Objectives and Features

At the heart of BHAVYA lies a strong push for deregulation and ease of doing business, with streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states.

The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty. With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA will significantly reduce entry barriers for investors, an official release said.

Financial and Infrastructure Support

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1000 acres will be taken up for development. Financial support of up to Rs. One crore per acre will be provided for core infrastructure (internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems) and value-added infrastructure (ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing).

It will also be provided for social infrastructure (worker housing and support amenities).

The release said that support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25% of the project cost, ensuring seamless connectivity and integration with existing networks.

Design, Selection, and Sustainability

Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.

The industrial parks will be designed as futuristic and sustainable ecosystems. "Aligned with the PM GatiShakti Principles to enable seamless multimodal connectivity and efficient last-mile access. Green energy and sustainable resource use with integrated underground utility corridors enabling a no-dig environment for efficient maintenance and uninterrupted industrial operations," the release said.

"These parks will set new benchmarks in industrial infrastructure, ensuring reliability, reducing inefficiencies, and enhancing productivity across sectors," it added.

Expected Impact and Beneficiaries

BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments.

The scheme will extend to all States and Union Territories, creating lakhs of employment opportunities across the country and accelerating industrial growth nationwide.

By fostering cluster-based development and enabling co-location of industries, suppliers, and service providers, BHAVYA will strengthen domestic supply chains, promote regional industrialization, and create new opportunities for millions of people.

Primary and Secondary Beneficiaries

Primary beneficiaries include manufacturing units, MSMEs, startups, and global investors seeking ready-to-use industrial infrastructure Secondary beneficiaries include workers, logistics providers, service sector enterprises, and local communities

The approval of BHAVYA represents a transformational step in India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing the country's manufacturing capabilities, boosting exports, and laying the foundation for a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive economy, the release said.

Implementing Agency and Framework

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is spearheading the development of world-class greenfield industrial smart cities to enhance manufacturing competitiveness, attract investments, and generate employment. NICDC is currently implementing 20 projects across 13 states.

NICDC-led initiatives are built on the concept of plug-and-play industrial parks--ready-to-use ecosystems where land, utilities, approvals, and infrastructure are pre-developed, enabling industries to start operations quickly without delays related to land acquisition or infrastructure setup, the release said. (ANI)