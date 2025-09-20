Amul has revised prices of over 700 products following GST cut, effective September 22. Butter, milk, ice cream and peanut spread prices are reduced. The move benefits consumers and farmers, promoting affordability and increased dairy consumption.

Amul on Saturday announced a revised price list for over 700 products, offering the full benefit of the recent GST reduction to its customers. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, the same date the revised GST rates are implemented. The price revision covers a wide range of products, including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice-cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery items, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread and malt-based drinks.

Specific price reductions

After the revision, the price of butter (100 grams) will be Rs 58 instead of Rs 62. Amul Taaza Toned Milk 1L TP will now cost Rs 75, down by Rs 2. Amul Gold Standardised Milk 1L TP has been reduced to Rs 80.

In the ice cream category, Tub Vanilla Magic 1L will now be priced at Rs 180, lower by Rs 15. Amul processed cheese block 1 kg will now cost Rs 545, down from Rs 575. Amul Peanut Spread (900 grams) will be priced at Rs 300 instead of Rs 325.

Benefits for consumers and farmers

“As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes the reduction in prices will encourage more people to consume a wide range of dairy products, especially ice cream, cheese, and butter, as the per capita consumption in India remains very low,” Amul said in a statement.

The dairy cooperative also stated that the GST reduction will increase the share of consumers’ spending that reaches the producers, benefiting both farmers and customers. “Through this initiative, Amul continues to strengthen its legacy of serving consumers while supporting farmers’ welfare, ensuring quality, affordability, and trust remain central to its operations,” the statement added.

Communication with trade partners

Amul has already informed its trade partners, including distributors, Amul Parlours, and retailers across India, about the revised prices to ensure smooth implementation.

The company’s price revision comes at a time when GST reduction is expected to boost consumption across all product segments, providing opportunities for growth in India’s dairy and snack markets.