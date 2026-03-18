A TransUnion CIBIL report shows 183 million Indians now track their CIBIL scores, with 75% in non-metros. The trend, driven by Gen Z and women, marks a shift from reactive checks to proactive financial hygiene for better credit health.

Approximately 183 million Indians now actively monitor their CIBIL scores, marking a significant transition toward informed credit ownership. According to TransUnion CIBIL's latest report, "CIBIL for Every Indian - Uncovering How India Owned Its Credit Journey in 2025," nearly 75 per cent of these consumers reside in non-metro locations. This segment saw a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth as of December 2025, highlighting a shift in financial behaviour that extends well beyond major urban centers.

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The number of consumers monitoring their credit for the first time grew by 27 per cent year-over-year. This momentum suggests that credit monitoring is evolving from a "one-time, reactive activity typically linked to loan applications into a regular habit and a core component of financial hygiene."

A Shift Towards Proactive Financial Hygiene

Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, said, "Historically, many consumers interacted with their credit profile only when they needed a product such as a personal loan or a credit card. Today, monitoring is not related merely to a single transaction but is embraced as ongoing financial hygiene. Consumer focus has shifted from a transactional approach towards an asset to build a strong, sustainable credit profile. In effect, India is moving from simply taking credit to truly taking charge. Monitoring is the behaviour that anchors this change, turning the CIBIL Score from a static number into a live indicator of financial health that consumers actively track and improve."

Younger Generations and Women Lead the Charge

Gen Z: India's First 'Credit-Native' Generation

Younger borrowers are at the forefront of this change, with Millennials and Gen Z together accounting for 77 per cent of all monitoring consumers. Gen Z, in particular, has emerged as India's first "credit-native" generation. Their monitoring activity grew at a rate of 1.41x, significantly outpacing other demographics. As of December 2025, Gen Z constituted 29 per cent of the total monitoring base. This demographic also showed strategic borrowing patterns post-monitoring, with gold loan originations among self-monitoring Gen Z consumers rising by 61 per cent.

Women's Engagement in Credit Monitoring Surges

Women are also driving significant shifts in the credit landscape. Engagement among women grew by 38 per cent YoY, a rate higher than the 25 per cent increase seen among men. Women now form 21 per cent of all monitoring consumers, and the report found that 63 per cent of monitoring women maintain a prime score of 731 or higher. Non-metro regions account for 71 per cent of these newly self-monitoring women consumers, further cementing the role of smaller towns in India's credit evolution.

Impact of Monitoring on Credit Quality

The impact of regular self-monitoring is reflected in credit quality and outcomes. The average CIBIL score among monitoring consumers stood at 728, and nearly 45 per cent of those who tracked their scores saw an improvement within six months. Furthermore, non-metro areas now lead in credit quality, with 73 per cent of prime-score consumers residing in these locations.

Jain emphasised that credit monitoring has become a mass behaviour that is no longer confined to affluent urban centers. "Gen Z and Millennials, India's first credit-native generations, are engaging with credit data early and systematically, and women are stepping into more visible and informed roles in borrowing and credit management. Together, these segments are driving this new credit culture and anchoring a more disciplined, data-driven approach to credit," he said. (ANI)