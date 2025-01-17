MASSIVE TASMAC sales: Rs 454 crore liquor bought pre-Pongal in Tamil Nadu

TASMAC liquor sales are increasing day by day in Tamil Nadu. Several crores worth of liquor were sold in two days in connection with the Pongal festival. A list regarding this has been released.

TASMAC Shop

Increasing liquor sales

While liquor sales in Tamil Nadu were in private hands, the Tamil Nadu government is running it under the TASMAC company to control it. Due to this, money from liquor sales is pouring into the Tamil Nadu government. In particular, there are more than 4,000 liquor stores in Tamil Nadu. Liquor is sold in these shops from 12 noon to 10 pm. There is always a crowd at the entrance of liquor stores.

TASMAC Sales Increase

Increase in liquor sales

The situation of ostracizing those who drink alcohol has changed to ostracizing those who don't drink alcohol. Alcohol sales have become so commonplace. In that respect, alcohol is mandatory everywhere, be it office meetings, friends' meetings, or night parties.

Furthermore, the time has come to drink alcohol and post it stylishly. Not only this, women are also competing with men and drinking alcohol. Alcohol glasses are seen in the hands of most women at night parties.

Pongal Festival Liquor Sales

Pongal Celebration - Liquor Sales

Due to this, liquor sales are increasing day by day. Moreover, TASMAC is like an inexhaustible pot that provides funds for various schemes implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. In that respect, liquor sales range from 100 to 120 crore rupees per day. 4,000 crore worth of liquor is sold annually. If it is a festival time, 150 to 200 crore rupees will be sold in a single day.

Liquor Sales Figures

So many crores in two days?

In that respect, information has been released that liquor worth 500 crore rupees has been sold on the occasion of Pongal festival. It is said that 454.11 crore rupees worth of liquor was sold in two days. Accordingly, it was sold for Rs 185.65 crore on January 13 and Rs 286.46 crore on January 14.

A total of Rs 454 crore has been sold in two days. At the same time, a holiday was announced for TASMAC shops on January 15th on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day. Due to this, alcohol lovers have stocked up by buying a large number of liquor bottles on the first day itself.

