LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Invest Rs. 500 monthly and earn up to Rs. 1 crore through LIC's special plan. Investing for 16 years yields a maturity amount of Rs. 1 crore in 25 years, along with additional insurance coverage.

Best LIC Policy

If you plan to invest monthly, there are many policies that offer good returns. Specifically, LIC has a great plan for you. It also provides good returns. In this, you will get good returns from the money you deposit.

Life Insurance Corporation

Specifically, LIC has a great plan for you. It also provides good returns. In this, you will get good returns from the money you deposit. In LIC Crorepati Life Benefit, you will get back up to Rs. 1 crore. This policy is designed to create crorepatis. Provides 1 crore compensation. The specialty of this scheme is that the amount you have to deposit is very low and the benefits are also very high.

LIC Investment Plan

You can earn a maximum interest of 70 lakhs in this scheme. The amount to be deposited in this policy is around Rs 15,000 per month, which is Rs 500 per day. You have to deposit. Invest 15,000 per month for 16 years. In such a situation, you will have Rs. 29 lakhs in LIC for 16 years.

LIC Best Investment Plan

That is, you invest only 30 lakh rupees, after which you will get 1 crore rupees as income. LIC's policy is for 25 years. But you only have to invest for 16 years. In such a situation, LIC pays the instalment for the remaining 9 years. That is, after depositing money for 16 years, you have to wait 9 years for maturity.

LIC Policy Benefits

After taking this LIC policy, your family will get Rs. 40 lakh insurance along with the policy amount and accident cover of Rs. 80 lakh. If any incident happens for any reason, your family will get Rs. 80 lakh. Through this, your insurance will increase every year.

