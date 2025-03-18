Kolkata Metro expansion: Purple Line's Joka-Esplanade section to start from April

Kolkata Metro has become the lifeline for millions of commuters in the city. From north to south, and the greater Kolkata area, it's all part of the Kolkata Metro network. Now, there's great news! This new route is set to roll out in April!

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

The Kolkata Metro (Kolkata Metro) network has reached beyond the city to the suburbs. Kolkata Metro has become the 'lifeline' for millions of passengers in Kolkata. From north to south, greater Kolkata is now part of the metro network.

The Joka-Esplanade Metro route is one of the metro corridors currently under construction. New update on Kolkata Metro (Kolkata Metro). Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor has always generated excitement.


This metro corridor will mainly connect the Behala area with the heart of Kolkata. This Purple Line of Kolkata Metro will be very important.

Now, a big update is coming up regarding the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor. It is known that a giant Tunnel Boring Machine has arrived in Kolkata.

According to sources, this tunnel boring machine will start working on the Khidirpur-Esplanade metro line before the New Year.

It is learned that this tunnel boring machine has arrived in Kolkata from Tamil Nadu. The work of digging tunnels on the Khidirpur-Esplanade metro line will start with the help of this tunnel boring machine. Metro passengers are naturally smiling.

It is learned that another tunnel boring machine will be brought to Kolkata to speed up the tunnel excavation work.

The tunnel excavation work on the Khidirpur-Esplanade metro line will be completed through this tunnel boring machine. According to sources, the huge tunnel boring machine that has recently been brought to Kolkata from Tamil Nadu is about 90 meters long.

This 650-ton tunnel boring machine will excavate tunnels using precast segment rings. After excavating a 1.7 km long tunnel from St. Thomas School area of ​​Khidirpur to Victoria, these two state-of-the-art tunnel boring machines will create a 950-meter tunnel from Victoria to Park Street.

