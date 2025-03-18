Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they discussed in detail many important topics related to agriculture, food security, women's empowerment, technological innovation, and rural development.

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:21 AM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bill Gates of the Gates Foundation on Monday at Krishi Bhawan here in the national capital. According to a statement from the agriculture ministry, meaningful discussions were held on various topics related to agriculture and rural development.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they discussed in detail many important topics related to agriculture, food security, women's empowerment, technological innovation, and rural development.

Expressing gratitude for the Gates Foundation's support and commitment, Chouhan said that there are immense possibilities to further deepen the partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, especially in the fields of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-friendly agricultural techniques.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the livelihood mission has become a movement of women's empowerment, which has changed women's lives.

At the same time, Bill Gates said that the agricultural research being done in India is excellent and can benefit the rest of the world. During the meeting, Bill Gates praised the agricultural research being done in India and said that the whole world could benefit greatly from this, on which Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that we would be very happy to share our best practices with the world.

Chouhan expressed gratitude for the Gates Foundation's significant contributions in partnership with the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, especially during the G20, and for providing technical expertise in digital agriculture and agriculture credit.

He also said that the Gates Foundation's efforts in health, agriculture, nutrition, and poverty alleviation are commendable and improving the lives of millions of people. Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, officials from both the ministries, ICAR and Hari Menon and Alkesh Advani from Gates Foundation were also present in the meeting.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25 ddr

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25, expands accessibility for MSMEs, startups

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Centre 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025 to empower tech talent with resources and funding AJR

Centre's 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025 to empower tech talent with resources and funding

India poised to benefit amid rising global trade uncertainty: SBI Report AJR

India poised to benefit amid rising global trade uncertainty: SBI Report

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues AJR

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues

Recent Stories

Trendy Wedding Hairstyles for 2025 Brides: Chic and Simple Styles iwh

WOW Wedding Looks: 8 Trendy Hairstyles Beyond the Simple Bun

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto nagpur violence IPL march 18 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 18: Curfew imposed in Nagpur after clashes erupt in city

(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow NTI

(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard anr

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon