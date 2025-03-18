Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Read Full Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bill Gates of the Gates Foundation on Monday at Krishi Bhawan here in the national capital. According to a statement from the agriculture ministry, meaningful discussions were held on various topics related to agriculture and rural development.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they discussed in detail many important topics related to agriculture, food security, women's empowerment, technological innovation, and rural development.

Expressing gratitude for the Gates Foundation's support and commitment, Chouhan said that there are immense possibilities to further deepen the partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, especially in the fields of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-friendly agricultural techniques.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the livelihood mission has become a movement of women's empowerment, which has changed women's lives.

At the same time, Bill Gates said that the agricultural research being done in India is excellent and can benefit the rest of the world. During the meeting, Bill Gates praised the agricultural research being done in India and said that the whole world could benefit greatly from this, on which Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that we would be very happy to share our best practices with the world.

Chouhan expressed gratitude for the Gates Foundation's significant contributions in partnership with the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, especially during the G20, and for providing technical expertise in digital agriculture and agriculture credit.

He also said that the Gates Foundation's efforts in health, agriculture, nutrition, and poverty alleviation are commendable and improving the lives of millions of people. Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, officials from both the ministries, ICAR and Hari Menon and Alkesh Advani from Gates Foundation were also present in the meeting.

Latest Videos