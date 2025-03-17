India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Read Full Article

India's overall exports, comprising both merchandise and services, stood at USD 71.95 billion in February 2025, declining from USD 74.97 billion in January 2025. However, it is up from USD 69.74 billion in February 2024, according to the latest data released by the Commerce Ministry.

In the merchandise sector, exports fell to USD 36.91 billion in February 2025 from USD 41.41 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, imports witnessed a sharper decline, dropping to USD 50.96 billion from USD 60.92 billion in February 2024, signalling a reduction in the trade deficit in the goods sector.

On the services front, exports rose significantly to USD 35.03 billion in February 2025, up from USD 28.33 billion in February 2024. Imports also saw an increase, reaching USD 16.55 billion compared to USD 15.23 billion in the previous year.

Combining both merchandise and services, India's total imports stood at USD 67.52 billion in February 2025, reflecting a notable decline from USD 76.15 billion in February 2024. This contraction in imports helped narrow the trade deficit and contributed to an improved trade balance for the country.

In January 2025, India's overall exports rose to USD 74.97 billion from USD 68.33 billion in January 2024, showcasing steady growth. However, the trade deficit widened to USD 2.67 billion, up from USD 0.39 billion in the same month last year, as imports surged to USD 77.64 billion compared to USD 68.72 billion in January 2024.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the country's robust trade performance, noting that exports from April 2024 to January 2025 grew by 7.21 per cent, with an overall increase of USD 46 billion from the previous year. During this period, merchandise exports accounted for an additional USD 5 billion.

The non-petroleum export segment witnessed an impressive 14.47 per cent growth in January 2025, highlighting strong performance in non-oil sectors. Among key contributors, rice exports surged by 44.61 per cent, reinforcing India's dominance in the global rice market. Additionally, gems and jewellery exports saw a revival, registering a 15.9 per cent growth in January 2025.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and global tariff concerns, India's trade sector has demonstrated resilience. The country's export growth reflects the strength of its trade policies and the sustained demand for Indian goods and services in the global market.

As of January 15, India's exports for April-December 2024 showed a 6.03 per cent increase, reaching an estimated USD 602.64 billion, up from USD 568.36 billion in the same period in 2023.

Merchandise exports for the first nine months of FY2024 stood at USD 321.71 billion, marking a 1.6 per cent rise from USD 316.65 billion in the previous year. Notably, non-petroleum exports in December 2024 saw a 5.05 per cent growth, totalling USD 33.09 billion from USD 31.50 billion in December 2023.

