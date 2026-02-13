Indian Railways: Order Meals from Your Seat as New Service Expands to 25 Trains
Indian Railways: IRCTC has launched e-pantry services on 25 mail and express trains. Passengers can pre-book food and water online during or after ticket booking. Let's find out the details in this story..
Good news for passengers
Good news for travelers! You can now order food online on select trains. IRCTC's new e-pantry service is live on 25 trains, making it easy to book meals before you board.
E-pantry services..
First tested on the Vivek Express, this service is for trains where meals aren't in the ticket price. It lets you book food in advance, using a digital platform linked to IRCTC's system.
How to order food online?
Confirmed and RAC ticket holders can pre-book meals and water, delivered to their seats. This system boosts transparency. You'll get a Meal Verification Code (MVC) to confirm delivery.
How to book your travel meal?
Use the e-pantry option on the IRCTC site/app while booking or later via 'Booked Ticket History.' You'll get a confirmation and an MVC code to show the delivery staff for your meal.
Which trains have this facility?
E-pantry is now on 25 mail/express trains, including high-demand routes like Vivek and Paschim Express. IRCTC plans to expand this service to more trains based on feedback.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.