IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned amid operational challenges. InterGlobe Enterprises MD Rahul Bhatia will temporarily take charge of the airline as the company begins the search for a new chief executive.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, witnessed a sudden leadership shift on Tuesday after CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down from his role. The development comes three months after the airline faced significant operational disruptions, prompting a leadership reshuffle at the top. Following Elbers’ resignation, Rahul Bhatia will temporarily take charge of the airline’s management until a new chief executive is appointed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pieter Elbers Steps Down As IndiGo CEO

In a statement issued on Tuesday, IndiGo confirmed that Pieter Elbers has submitted his resignation.

The airline said that Rahul Bhatia will oversee operations in the interim period while the company begins the process of identifying a new leader.

IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, also indicated that the appointment of a new CEO is expected “in short order”.

Explaining the decision, InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said:

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company's Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers."

Who Is Rahul Bhatia?

Rahul Bhatia is one of the most influential figures in India’s aviation sector and the driving force behind the rise of IndiGo.

He currently serves as the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises and is also the Promoter and Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the company that operates IndiGo.

Bhatia founded InterGlobe in 1989, initially focusing on air transport management. Over the past three decades, he has transformed the group into a diversified aviation and travel ecosystem.

Today, InterGlobe’s businesses span multiple sectors including:

Aviation

Hospitality

Logistics

Technology

Airline management

Advanced pilot training

Aircraft maintenance engineering

Rahul Bhatia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Recognitions And Awards

Bhatia’s contributions to the aviation and travel industry have earned him several major recognitions.

In 2011, he was named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Ernst & Young and also received the same honour from The Economic Times.

That same year, he was awarded ‘The Outstanding Start-Up’ honour at the Forbes India Leadership Awards.

In 2016, he was included in the ‘Global Game Changers’ list published by Forbes.

Key Roles Across InterGlobe Companies

Apart from IndiGo, Rahul Bhatia holds leadership positions across several companies and organisations within the InterGlobe ecosystem.

Some of his major roles include:

Group Managing Director – InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited

Director – InterGlobe Education Services Limited

Director – Motherland Joint Ventures Private Limited

Director – Shree Nath Shares Private Limited

Director – InterGlobe Hotels Private Limited

Director – InterGlobe Foundation

Director – Progress Corporation Singapore PTE Limited

What Happens Next For IndiGo?

With Rahul Bhatia stepping in temporarily, industry watchers will closely track how the airline navigates the transition phase.

IndiGo remains a dominant player in Indian aviation, and the upcoming CEO appointment will likely shape the airline’s next phase of expansion and operational stability.