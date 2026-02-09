The Ministry of Railways is accelerating the implementation of seven new High-Speed Rail corridors announced in the Union Budget. NHSRCL has been tasked with updating project reports and initiating pre-construction for these key growth connectors.

The Ministry of Railways has initiated measures to fast-track the implementation of seven new High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026, signalling a major push towards next-generation passenger travel in India. The proposed corridors include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri. These routes are envisioned as key growth connectors linking major economic, industrial and cultural centres across the country.

Railway Board Directs Swift Action

Following a high-level meeting at the Railway Board, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been directed to take immediate action to ensure timely progress. As part of the roadmap, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for completed corridors will be updated with current cost estimates to enable accurate financial viability assessments. The Railway Board has also called for the standardisation of high-speed rail systems across India, the creation of dedicated field-based core teams for each project, and the initiation of pre-construction activities, including contract documentation. Planning for trained technical manpower to support upcoming HSR projects has also been emphasised to ensure readiness for large-scale implementation. Progress on all action points will be reviewed at an appropriate level, underlining the government's focus on accelerating high-speed rail development in the country.

Transformative Role and Economic Growth

The seven new corridors are expected to play a transformative role in reducing travel time, improving passenger comfort and supporting sustainable, low-emission rail connectivity, while also catalysing regional economic growth.

Union Budget's Vision for Modern Connectivity

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. (ANI)