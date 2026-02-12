Indian Railways: How Passengers Can Shift to AC Coaches With Sleeper Ticket
Indian Railways: Planning a tour or a trip to your hometown? Booked a train ticket? Then we're about to tell you about an amazing feature. You can travel in an AC coach with a sleeper class ticket. Let's find out how!
Sleeper ticket on a train journey
Ever wanted to travel in AC with a sleeper ticket? You can do it for the same price! Just pick the auto-upgradation option when booking. In the past, you only got a berth in the class you booked.
Ticket automatically canceled
If your chosen coach is full, you might get upgraded to a higher class if there's a vacant seat. The best part? You don't have to pay any extra charges for this upgrade.
Auto-upgradation option
For example, with auto-upgradation, if you book a sleeper ticket and it's full, you might get a vacant berth in Third AC. This isn't just for sleeper; 3AC can get upgraded to 2AC, and 2AC to 1AC.
Only in higher coaches
This upgrade only happens if there are empty seats in a higher class. Many people have already traveled in 3rd AC with a sleeper ticket using this. Remember, this is only for online IRCTC bookings.
You should also try this option..
So, give this option a try! If you get an AC berth with a sleeper ticket, you can enjoy a cool AC journey for less. Though this option has been around, many don't know how to use it.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.