Govt scheme offers Rs 56 lakh to girls at 26 | Know about scheme, details and more

Girls will receive approximately ₹56 lakh at the age of 26. How to enroll in this central scheme?

Not a limited amount like Kanyashree, this time the central government has brought a great project for the daughters of the country. The Modi government wants to provide financial security in a new way to meet the future expenses of girls.

Part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative.

This project is part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao of 2015. Its main objective is to reduce the financial burden related to girls' education and marriage. Girls up to 10 years of age can open an account for this scheme. A minimum of Rs 250 or a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested annually.

This scheme falls under the tax exemption under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. If a girl is 5 years old and invests Rs 1.2 lakh annually or deposits Rs 10,000 per month, she will get Rs 55.61 lakh after 21 years under this scheme.

Significant interest earnings.

That is, by depositing Rs 17.93 lakh, Rs 37.68 lakh will be received as interest.

It will take 21 years for the money to mature in this account. That is, if the account is opened at the age of 5, the account will mature at the age of 26.