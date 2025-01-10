Government employees to get Rs 34,560 salary boost – Direct deposit coming soon!

Big announcement for government employees. Rs 34,560 will be credited to accounts. Sudden decision of salary increase by the central government. Find out who will get how much.

Central government employees receiving salary under the 7th Pay Commission are currently getting DA at the rate of 53%.

The new rate has been effective since July 1 of last year. Meanwhile, with the new year approaching, speculation about the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) has surfaced again.

In this atmosphere, new news is coming. It is heard that the minimum basic salary of central government employees may increase soon.

For a long time, a section of central government employees has been demanding the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

It has been almost 10 years since the 7th Pay Commission was implemented. Meanwhile, a pay commission is usually formed every 10 years to bring changes to the salary and pension structure of government employees.

10 years of the 7th Pay Commission will be completed soon. For this reason, many have started hoping for an announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

Earlier, during the 6th Pay Commission, the minimum monthly salary of central government employees was Rs 7,000. During the 7th Pay Commission, it increased to Rs 18,000.

Meanwhile, it is believed that if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the minimum monthly salary will become Rs 34,560 at once. In other words, if the new pay commission is implemented, there will be a radical change in the salary structure of central government employees.

The report says that not only the salary of government employees, but if the fitment factor increases, the pension amount of pensioners will also increase.

Currently, the minimum pension is Rs 9,000. Many are hoping that it will directly become Rs 25,740. Meanwhile, although there has been a lot of discussion about the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, no official announcement has been made by the Center so far.

Everyone is looking forward to whether any announcement regarding this will be made in the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

