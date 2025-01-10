Government employees to get Rs 34,560 salary boost – Direct deposit coming soon!

Big announcement for government employees. Rs 34,560 will be credited to accounts. Sudden decision of salary increase by the central government. Find out who will get how much.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Central government employees receiving salary under the 7th Pay Commission are currently getting DA at the rate of 53%.

article_image2

The new rate has been effective since July 1 of last year. Meanwhile, with the new year approaching, speculation about the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) has surfaced again.

article_image3

In this atmosphere, new news is coming. It is heard that the minimum basic salary of central government employees may increase soon.

article_image4

For a long time, a section of central government employees has been demanding the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image5

It has been almost 10 years since the 7th Pay Commission was implemented. Meanwhile, a pay commission is usually formed every 10 years to bring changes to the salary and pension structure of government employees.

article_image6

10 years of the 7th Pay Commission will be completed soon. For this reason, many have started hoping for an announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image7

Earlier, during the 6th Pay Commission, the minimum monthly salary of central government employees was Rs 7,000. During the 7th Pay Commission, it increased to Rs 18,000.

article_image8

Meanwhile, it is believed that if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the minimum monthly salary will become Rs 34,560 at once. In other words, if the new pay commission is implemented, there will be a radical change in the salary structure of central government employees.

article_image9

The report says that not only the salary of government employees, but if the fitment factor increases, the pension amount of pensioners will also increase.

article_image10

Currently, the minimum pension is Rs 9,000. Many are hoping that it will directly become Rs 25,740. Meanwhile, although there has been a lot of discussion about the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, no official announcement has been made by the Center so far.

article_image11

Everyone is looking forward to whether any announcement regarding this will be made in the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India AJR

Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India

Bengaluru: BMRCL targets 220 km of Namma Metro expansion in 5 years vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL targets 220 km of Namma Metro expansion in 5 years

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer AJR

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Recent Stories

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? gcw

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies ATG

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon