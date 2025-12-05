- Home
There's another change in gold prices. Compared to yesterday, the price of 22 and 24-carat gold has slightly decreased today. Check out today's new gold rates in major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
Gold Price Today
Gold prices change daily. After months of high rates, prices saw another shift today, dropping slightly from yesterday. Here's a quick look at gold rates across cities.
Kolkata Gold Rate
Gold price in Kolkata today: 22K at ₹11,884/gram, 24K at ₹12,965/gram. Yesterday: 22K at ₹11,885/gram, 24K at ₹12,966/gram.
Chennai, Mumbai Gold Rate
Gold price in Chennai today: 22K at ₹12,019/gram, 24K at ₹13,112/gram. In Mumbai: 22K at ₹11,910/gram, 24K at ₹12,993/gram.
Delhi, Bengaluru Gold Rate
Gold price in Delhi today: 22K at ₹11,910/gram, 24K at ₹12,980/gram. In Bengaluru: 22K at ₹11,910/gram, 24K at ₹12,993/gram.
Ahmedabad Gold Rate
Gold price in Ahmedabad today: 22K at ₹11,889/gram, 24K at ₹12,970/gram. In Kerala: 22K at ₹11,910/gram, 24K at ₹12,993/gram.
