Gold prices dropped again slightly on Thursday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the drop on December 4th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices fell slightly on Thursday, Dec 4. Here's the rate for 18 carat gold in Kolkata: 1 gram is ₹9778 (down ₹16), 10 grams is ₹97780 (down ₹160).
22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹11950 (down ₹20), 10 grams is ₹119500 (down ₹200). 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹13036 (down ₹22), 10 grams is ₹130360 (down ₹220).
Hyderabad gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹119500, 24K at ₹130360. Patna gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹119550, 24K at ₹130410. All prices are down from yesterday.
Mumbai gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹119500, 24K at ₹130360. Delhi gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹119650, 24K at ₹130510. Prices have dropped since yesterday.
Jaipur gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹119650, 24K at ₹130510. Chennai gold price today (10g): 22K at ₹120200, 24K at ₹131130. All prices have seen a drop.
