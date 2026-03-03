Amazon reported that two of its data centers in the UAE were directly struck by drones, disrupting cloud services. A facility in Bahrain was also damaged. The attacks, amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, caused structural and power-related damage.

Tech giant Amazon said late Monday that two of its data centers in the United Arab Emirates were "directly struck" by drones, disrupting cloud services in parts of the Middle East.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A facility in Bahrain was also damaged by "a drone strike in close proximity", the provider said in an update to its service updates dashboard.

A number of Gulf cities have been dealt collateral damage, hit by strikes and stray weaponry since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, killing Iran's supreme leader and other top officials.

"Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, both affected regions have experienced physical impacts to infrastructure as a result of drone strikes," Amazon said in the update.

Also Read: Amazon Shuts UAE Data Center After Strike Sparks Fire Amid Escalating US-Iran War: Retail Traders See ‘Nothing Good To Expect’

"These strikes have caused structural damage, disrupted power delivery to our infrastructure, and in some cases required fire suppression activities that resulted in additional water damage."

The company did not specify if any of its employees were injured in the drone strikes, and said they were working closely with local authorities while "prioritizing the safety of our personnel throughout our recovery efforts."

Amazon Web Services is the world's leading cloud computing provider, competing with rivals including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to offer infrastructure that underpins popular apps and websites, as well as powering generative AI.

Also Read: Oil Shock, Stagflation and More: What a Middle East War Could Do to the Global Economy

It advised affected users to back up any critical data and switch to Amazon's servers in other parts of the world.

On Sunday, Amazon reported one of its UAE data centers were struck by "objects," without further specification, and warned users of unpredictable challenges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)