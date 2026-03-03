A sustained rise in oil prices would be negative for Asian stocks, but the impact could be short-lived if the ongoing conflict ends quickly, an Invesco report said. India, Korea, and the Philippines are most vulnerable, while Malaysia may benefit.

Economic Risks and Regional Vulnerabilities

It said "A sustained move higher in oil prices would be negative for stocks, including Asian stocks" While noting that geopolitical outcomes are impossible to predict, the report said sustained geopolitical tensions pose downside risks to Asia's overall economy. If supply-side disruptions lead to prolonged oil price spikes, the region could face weaker growth and heightened macro-stability concerns.

Vulnerable Nations vs. Beneficiaries

Within Asia, Thailand, India, Korea and the Philippines were identified as the most vulnerable to higher oil prices due to their high import dependence. In contrast, Malaysia could be a relative beneficiary as it is an energy exporter. As a result, the Indian rupee and the Korean won are likely to face near-term headwinds. It added that the duration and persistence of elevated oil prices would be the key determinant of the overall economic impact.

Impact on Inflation

On inflation, the report stated that higher oil prices could increase upside risks to the inflation outlook for large energy importers such as Korea and Taiwan. However, it does not expect central banks in these economies to react aggressively, as policymakers are likely to downplay supply-driven inflation pressures.

Outlook for Investors and Mitigating Factors

The report emphasised that investors should closely monitor the duration of the conflict and the trajectory of oil prices. A sustained rise in oil prices would be negative for stocks, including Asian markets. However, if tensions ease quickly, the negative impact on equities is expected to be temporary.

Despite these risks, the report said that the broader macroeconomic backdrop for Asia remains supported by a robust semiconductor cycle, driven by AI-related capital expenditure. This strength is likely to partially offset any negative effects from higher oil prices. Additionally, if growth in the region is adversely affected, the central banks are expected to respond by loosening monetary policy and increasing fiscal stimulus.

The report noted that Asian macro fundamentals remain sound and it does not anticipate any changes to GDP growth for the region this year.