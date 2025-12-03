Gold Price RISES Again Amid Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are constantly changing and have been on an upward trend for the past few months. Today, the price has increased again. The report mentions the current rates of 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. For the past few months, prices have been rising. Today, the price increased again from yesterday. Here's a quick look at gold prices in different cities.
Kolkata Gold Price
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 carat - 11,970 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,058 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 11,905 per 1 gram
24 carat - 12,987 per 1 gram
Chennai, Mumbai Gold Rate
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 12,060 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,157 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 11,970 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,058 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru Gold Price
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 11,985 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,073 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 11,970 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,058 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 11,975 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,063 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 11,970 per 1 gram
24 carat - 13,058 per 1 gram
