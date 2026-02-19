- Home
- Business
- Gold Price Surges On 19th February Amid Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Surges On 19th February Amid Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices jumped on Thursday. After a continuous price rise, what is the yellow metal selling for on February 19th? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Kolkata
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹143450, up ₹2100.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹156490, up ₹2290.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹117370, up ₹1720.
Today's gold price in Delhi
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹143600, up ₹2100.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹156640, up ₹2290.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹117520, up ₹1720.
Today's gold price in Mumbai
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹143450, up ₹2100.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹156490, up ₹2290.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹117370, up ₹1720.
Today's gold price in Jaipur
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹143600, up ₹2100.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹156640, up ₹2290.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹117520, up ₹1720.
Today's gold price in Chennai
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹145000, up ₹2700.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹158180, up ₹2940.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹124000, up ₹2200.
Today's gold price in Patna
22 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹143500, up ₹2100.
24 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹156540, up ₹2290.
18 Carat – 10g gold price is ₹117420, up ₹1720.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.