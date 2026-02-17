Gold Price DROPS Slightly On February 17th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today Kolkata: Gold prices dropped slightly on Tuesday. After a continuous price hike, what is the yellow metal selling for on February 17? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday. After a steady rise, here's the rate for the yellow metal. Today in Kolkata, 18-carat gold is ₹11,618/gram, a drop of ₹115.
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹14,200 (down ₹140). 10 grams are ₹142,000 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹15,491 (down ₹153). 10 grams are ₹154,910 (down ₹1,530).
Today's gold price in Delhi
Today's gold price in Delhi: 22 Carat/10g is ₹142,150 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat/10g is ₹155,060 (down ₹1,530). 18 Carat/10g is ₹116,330 (down ₹1,150).
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22 Carat/10g is ₹142,000 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat/10g is ₹154,910 (down ₹1,530). 18 Carat/10g is ₹116,180 (down ₹1,150).
Today's gold price in Patna-
Today's gold price in Patna: 22 Carat/10g is ₹142,050 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat/10g is ₹154,960 (down ₹1,530). 18 Carat/10g is ₹116,230 (down ₹1,150).
Today's gold price in Mumbai
Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22 Carat/10g is ₹142,000 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat/10g is ₹154,910 (down ₹1,530). 18 Carat/10g is ₹116,180 (down ₹1,150).
Today's gold price in Jaipur
Today's gold price in Jaipur: 22 Carat/10g is ₹142,150 (down ₹1,400). 24 Carat/10g is ₹155,060 (down ₹1,530). 18 Carat/10g is ₹116,330 (down ₹1,150).
Today's gold price in Chennai
Today's gold price in Chennai: 22 Carat/10g is ₹143,200 (down ₹1,200). 24 Carat/10g is ₹156,220 (down ₹1,310). 18 Carat/10g is ₹122,500 (down ₹1,000).
