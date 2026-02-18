Gold Price Rises Again On February 18th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices change daily, now nearing one and a half lakhs. This report lists today's 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai
Gold prices change daily, now around 1.5 lakh. The price has been rising for months with minor dips. Check out the gold prices in different cities.
Kolkata
Today in Kolkata:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Yesterday in Kolkata:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Chennai, Mumbai
Today in Chennai:
22K: 14,230/gram
24K: 15,524/gram
Today in Mumbai:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today in Delhi:
22K: 14,150/gram
24K: 15,435/gram
Today in Bengaluru:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today in Ahmedabad:
22K: 14,140/gram
24K: 15,425/gram
Today in Kerala:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Hyderabad, Jaipur
Today in Hyderabad:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Today in Jaipur:
22K: 14,150/gram
24K: 15,435/gram
Nagpur, Patna
Today in Nagpur:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Today in Patna:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,425/gram
Lucknow, Madurai
Today in Lucknow:
22K: 14,150/gram
24K: 15,435/gram
Today in Madurai:
22K: 14,230/gram
24K: 15,524/gram
Surat, Bhubaneswar
Today in Surat:
22K: 14,140/gram
24K: 15,425/gram
Today in Bhubaneswar:
22K: 14,135/gram
24K: 15,420/gram
Chandigarh, Vadodara
Today in Chandigarh:
22K: 14,150/gram
24K: 15,435/gram
Today in Vadodara:
22K: 14,140/gram
24K: 15,425/gram
