India is monitoring 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore via the PAIMANA portal. The Transport & Logistics and Energy sectors account for the highest number of these projects, with many in advanced stages.

Overview of Infrastructure Project Monitoring

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, as of January 2026, 1702 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore, are reported on the Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building (PAIMANA) portal across 17 Central Ministries/Departments.

The Ministry operationalised this new web-based portal, PAIMANA, for the mandated monitoring of Central Sector Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Transport & Logistics and Energy sector accounts for the highest number of these ongoing projects.

Project Completion Status

Out of these 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects, 645 (~38 per cent) have achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 240 (~14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at an advanced stage of implementation, the ministry revealed.

Sector-wise Project Distribution

The Transport & Logistics sector (as per the DEA's Harmonized Master List) accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1180 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 20.65 lakh crore underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The Energy sector follows with 28 per cent of aggregated revised cost (Rs 10.84 lakh crore) across 218 projects, reflecting sustained emphasis on Oil & Gas infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission and distribution networks, and energy storage systems.

Project Updates for January 2026

During January 2026, 3 projects were commissioned under the monitoring of PAIMANA. During the same month, 203 additional projects were brought under the monitoring of PAIMANA. Of these, 169 are from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, 15 are from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 9 are from Ministry of Power, 3 are from Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs 3 from other Ministries/ Departments.

Financial Snapshot and Expenditure

The cumulative expenditure incurred as of January 2026 on 1,702 under implementation projects stands at ₹20.02 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 51.01 per cent of the revised project cost.

PAIMANA Portal: Features and Functionality

The PAIMANA portal functions as a centralised national repository of infrastructure projects, enabling web-generated analytical reports and enhancing data accuracy and operational efficiency. Key features of the portal include advanced data analytics, role-based user access, interactive dashboards, reporting and query modules, and review cases for identification of data gaps, thereby supporting improved data quality and informed decision-making. (ANI)