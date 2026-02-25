Gautam Adani welcomed 24 students from top Indian business schools as awardees of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program scholarship. He praised their engagement and noted the pride of their parents, stating 'Bharat is in very good hands'.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has welcomed 24 "exceptional students" from India's leading business schools, including Indian Institutes of Management, who are the newest scholarship awardees of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP), describing the experience as deeply encouraging.

Sharing his experience on the social media platform X, Adani said, "We welcomed 24 exceptional students (and their parents) from our nation's leading business schools. They are the newest scholarship awardees of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP)."

"They questioned deeply. They challenged thoughtfully. They engaged not as spectators, but as future builders. Yet, what stayed with me long after the day ended was something quieter. The pride in their parents' eyes! Behind every confident voice stood years of sacrifice, faith and unwavering encouragement," he said.

"Bharat is in very good hands," the Adani Group Chairman added.

About the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program

As per a statement released by the Adani Group, "The scholars, drawn from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow, and the Indian School of Business (ISB), were formally felicitated at the Group's headquarters in Ahmedabad by Karan Adani, Managing Director (MD), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Director, Adani Cement."

The AALP Scholarship is designed to ensure that high-potential management students are not constrained by financial circumstances. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation framework that combines academic excellence with demonstrated financial need, enabling merit to prevail irrespective of background, it said.

Beyond financial support, AALP provides structured industry immersion, mentorship and exposure to large-scale infrastructure and enterprise platforms, linking classroom learning with operational realities. As India accelerates its growth ambitions, sustained collaboration between academia and industry will be critical to building leadership capacity. Through AALP, the Adani Group aims to create a pipeline of leaders grounded in excellence, access and responsibility, the statement read.