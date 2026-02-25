The BMC has announced its 2026-27 budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore, an 8.77% hike. A significant Rs 48,164.28 crore is allocated for capital expenditure, prioritizing infrastructure like coastal roads, healthcare, and environmental projects.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled its Budget Estimates for 2026-27, projecting a total budget size of Rs 80,952.56 crore, marking an 8.77 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Budgetary Income and Expenditure

According to the budget document, capital expenditure has been pegged at Rs 48,164.28 crore, reflecting the civic body's primary focus on infrastructure development, healthcare expansion, and initiatives aimed at fostering a clean and sustainable environment. Revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 32,698.44 crore, maintaining a capital-to-revenue expenditure ratio of 60:40.

On the income front, BMC has projected total revenue income of Rs 51,510.94 crore. Major contributors include Rs 15,550.02 crore from grant-in-aid (Octroi compensation), Rs 12,050 crore from development planning, and Rs 7,000 crore from property tax.

Infrastructure and Mobility Projects

Infrastructure and mobility projects continue to command a significant share of allocations. The BMC has earmarked Rs 6,875 crore for road and traffic-related works, including Rs 5,520.48 crore for concreting major roads and junctions under Mega Project Phases I and II. Provisions have also been made for the refurbishment of the Eastern and Western Express Highways (Rs 250 crore), walkable footpaths (Rs 65 crore), and the WEH access control project (Rs 150 crore).

Key transport infrastructure projects include Rs 950 crore for the Mumbai Coastal Road (South), Rs 4,000 crore for the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) from Versova to Dahisar, and Rs 700 crore for the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road. Additionally, Rs 2,650 crore has been allocated for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), while Rs 2,300 crore has been set aside for bridges.

The Bridges Department has received a consolidated provision of Rs 9,650 crore.

Healthcare a Top Priority

Healthcare remains a priority area, with the total health budget estimated at Rs 7,456.80 crore. Among the major hospital projects, Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West) is expected to be completed and inaugurated shortly, while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali is slated for completion by June 2026. Multi-speciality hospitals at Nahur and other locations are scheduled for phased completion through 2026 and 2027. The budget also provides for redevelopment and expansion works at KEM Hospital, LTMG Hospital, and BYL Nair Hospital.

Community and Preventive Healthcare

The budget highlights the operation of 227 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Clinics, benefiting 1.35 crore patients, along with services through 33 polyclinics and diagnostic centres. Preventive healthcare initiatives such as cancer screening, vector-borne disease control, and HPV vaccination for 14-year-old girls have also been outlined.

Focus on Education

In the education sector, capital expenditure for primary education has been pegged at Rs 490 crore. Allocations include free distribution of scholastic materials, nutrition programmes, repairs and upgradation of 72 BMC schools, and procurement of musical instruments to promote cultural development.

Environmental and Sustainability Measures

Environmental sustainability measures under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan include the deployment of electric sweepers, installation of low-cost air quality sensors under Project MANAS in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, and provisions of Rs 159.82 crore to control air pollution.

Solid Waste and Stormwater Management

Solid Waste Management (SWM) allocations feature Rs 580.82 crore for projects, including the Waste-to-Energy Project at Deonar and dumpsite reclamation works.

Stormwater drainage projects have received a provision of Rs 1,800 crore, covering pumping stations and river rejuvenation efforts.

Water Supply and Sewerage Upgrades

Water supply and sewerage disposal projects account for substantial investments, with Rs 6,475 crore allocated for water supply projects and Rs 6,600 crore for the Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project, including sewage treatment plants and sewer tunnel works.

Digital and AI-Driven Governance

The budget also underscores the adoption of digital and AI-driven governance initiatives, including GIS-based systems, AI coaching tools for citizens and employees, and enhanced digital payment gateways. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)