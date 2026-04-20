Gold Price FALLS Sharply On Akshay Tritiya: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a big dip right at the start of the week on Monday. Want to know how much the yellow metal is selling for on April 20? Here are the latest rates for 22 and 24 carat gold in Kolkata and other major cities across the country
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Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped suddenly on Monday, April 20. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold for 1 gram is now ₹11,647, which is ₹37 less than yesterday. The price for 10 grams fell by ₹370 to ₹1,16,470, and 100 grams saw a drop of ₹3,700, now costing ₹11,64,700.
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Gold price in Kolkata today
In Kolkata, 22-carat gold for 1 gram is now ₹14,235, down by ₹45. For 10 grams, the price is ₹1,42,350, a drop of ₹450. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold for 1 gram costs ₹15,529, which is ₹49 lower. The price for 10 grams fell by ₹490 to ₹1,55,290.
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Gold price in Hyderabad today
Hyderabad also saw a drop in gold prices. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹450 to ₹1,42,350. For 24-carat gold, the price for 10 grams is now ₹1,55,290, down by ₹490. 18-carat gold dropped by ₹370 to ₹1,16,470 for 10 grams.
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Gold price in Delhi today
In Delhi, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now ₹1,42,500, after a drop of ₹450. The rate for 24-carat gold fell by ₹490 to ₹1,55,440 per 10 grams. Similarly, 18-carat gold is priced at ₹1,16,620, which is ₹370 lower.
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Gold price in Mumbai today
Mumbai's gold market saw similar trends. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹450 to ₹1,42,350. For 24-carat, the rate is now ₹1,55,290 per 10 grams, down by ₹490. The price of 18-carat gold fell by ₹370 to ₹1,16,470.
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Gold price in Jaipur today
In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs ₹1,42,500, which is ₹450 less than before. The price for 24-carat gold dropped by ₹490 to ₹1,55,440 per 10 grams. For 18-carat gold, the rate is ₹1,16,620, a fall of ₹370.
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Gold price in Chennai today
Chennai saw a significant drop. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹600 to ₹1,43,000. For 24-carat, the rate dropped by ₹660 to ₹1,56,000 per 10 grams. 18-carat gold saw the biggest fall of ₹1,250, now priced at ₹1,18,550.
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Gold price in Patna today
In Patna, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now ₹1,42,400, down by ₹450. The price for 24-carat gold fell by ₹490 to ₹1,55,340 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold costs ₹1,16,520, which is ₹370 lower than yesterday.
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