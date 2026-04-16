Gold prices in Kolkata also went up on Thursday. Here, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,55,350 and 22-carat at ₹1,42,400 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Among major cities, Chennai has the highest rates. Here, 24-carat gold has hit ₹1,56,220 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat rate is ₹1,43,200.