Gold Price Rises Again on April 16: Check 22K, 24K Rates in Your City
Gold Rate Today: Anyone planning to buy gold is in for shock today. A weak dollar and fears of a recession have made gold shine brighter. On April 16, the price of 24-carat gold shot past ₹1.55 lakh. Here are the latest rates in major Indian cities
Gold Rate in Mumbai Today
India's financial capital, Mumbai, is also seeing a massive jump in gold prices. Today, 24-carat gold is selling for ₹1,55,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is available for ₹1,42,400.
Gold Rate in Kolkata Today
Gold prices in Kolkata also went up on Thursday. Here, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,55,350 and 22-carat at ₹1,42,400 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate in Chennai
Among major cities, Chennai has the highest rates. Here, 24-carat gold has hit ₹1,56,220 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat rate is ₹1,43,200.
Gold Rate in Lucknow Today
In Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, gold rates are the same as Delhi's. You will need to spend ₹1,55,500 for 10 grams of pure 24K gold. The price for 18-carat gold here is ₹1,16,660.
Gold Price in Patna Today
In Bihar's capital, Patna, 24-carat gold is trading at ₹1,55,400, while 22-carat gold is steady at ₹1,42,450 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate in Bengaluru Today
Bengaluru has also seen a jump in gold prices. Today, 24-carat gold costs ₹1,55,350 and 22-carat is at ₹1,42,400 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today
In Hyderabad, prices are also trending high. Here, 24-carat pure gold is at ₹1,55,350, while 18-carat gold is priced at ₹1,16,510.
Gold Price
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The gold rates mentioned here are morning updates and can change due to market movements, taxes, and other factors. This is not investment advice. Before buying gold or investing, please consult your financial advisor and confirm the latest rates from a local jewellery store in your city.
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