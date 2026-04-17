24-carat: ₹1,53,110 per 10 grams

22-carat: ₹1,40,250 per 10 grams

18-carat: ₹1,14,830 per 10 grams

14-carat: ₹89,570 per 10 grams

Disclaimer: The gold prices in this article are based on IBJA and market data, which can change at any time in the bullion market. Therefore, please confirm the latest prices with your local jeweller before making a purchase or investment. Making charges, GST, and other taxes may be added separately to your purchase. Always consult an authorized financial advisor before any investment.