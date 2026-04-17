- Home
- Business
- Gold Price Rises Again Before Akshay Tritiya on April 17: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Rises Again Before Akshay Tritiya on April 17: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold before Akshaya Tritiya? You might be in for a shock. Prices are on the rise again today, April 17. The global market's ups and downs are clearly affecting gold rates. Check 22K, 24K Rates today
Chennai Gold Rate Today
South India's major market, Chennai, is seeing the highest gold prices today. Here, 24-carat pure gold has touched ₹1,56,660 per 10 grams. If you're looking to buy 22-carat gold for jewellery, it will cost you ₹1,43,600. The rate for 18-carat gold is currently ₹1,19,800.
Delhi and Lucknow Gold Rate Today
Gold prices in the nation's capital, New Delhi, and the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, are nearly identical. The price for 24-carat gold here is ₹1,55,720 per 10 grams. The 22-carat gold, which is most popular for weddings, is priced at ₹1,42,750, while 18-carat gold is at ₹1,16,830.
Mumbai and Bengaluru Gold Rate Today
The shine of gold is bright in the financial capital, Mumbai, and the IT hub, Bengaluru. In both these cities, the rate for 24-carat gold is ₹1,55,570 per 10 grams. If you want to buy 22-carat gold for investment or jewellery, today's price is ₹1,42,600. Here, the price for 18-carat gold is stable at ₹1,16,680.
Patna Gold Rate Today
A slight difference is visible in gold prices in Bihar's capital, Patna. The latest price for 24-carat gold here is ₹1,55,620 per 10 grams. Customers will have to pay ₹1,42,650 for 22-carat gold, while the rate for 18-carat gold, used for lighter jewellery, is ₹1,16,730.
Kolkata & Hyderabad Gold Rate Today
Demand for gold has not dropped in the markets of Kolkata and Hyderabad either. Here, the price of 24-carat gold remains at ₹1,55,570 per 10 grams. The rate for 22-carat gold is ₹1,42,600, and you'll need to spend ₹1,16,680 for 18-carat gold.
Today's Gold Rate According to IBJA
24-carat: ₹1,53,110 per 10 grams
22-carat: ₹1,40,250 per 10 grams
18-carat: ₹1,14,830 per 10 grams
14-carat: ₹89,570 per 10 grams
Disclaimer: The gold prices in this article are based on IBJA and market data, which can change at any time in the bullion market. Therefore, please confirm the latest prices with your local jeweller before making a purchase or investment. Making charges, GST, and other taxes may be added separately to your purchase. Always consult an authorized financial advisor before any investment.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.