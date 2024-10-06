Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gold hallmark: 3 easy signs to check the purity of gold jewellery

    When buying gold, it's crucial to verify its authenticity. Customers should look for three key indicators of pure gold. These signs ensure the reliability and purity of the gold.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    How to identify Pure Gold?

    Those planning to buy gold during the festive season should know how to identify real and fake gold. Pure gold can be identified very easily. There are three main signs to look out for.

    article_image2

    Tips to check the purity of gold

    Hallmarking is a certification system that ensures the quality and reliability of gold. Let's see how to check the three main signs to look out for in the purity and hallmarking of your gold jewellery. This way you can buy the right gold with confidence.

    article_image3

    What is Gold Hallmarking?

    Gold hallmarking is an official system that certifies the purity and fineness of gold. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the agency that provides hallmarking of gold jewellery to ensure that buyers of gold jewellery get quality gold.

    article_image4

    Purity of Gold Jewellery

    How to check the purity of gold jewellery? There are three main signs you should look for when checking the hallmarking of gold jewellery. These signs indicate the reliability and purity of the gold you are buying.

    article_image5

    BIS Standard Mark

    BIS Logo: The first and most important sign to look for is the BIS logo. This BIS logo indicates that the gold has been tested in an accredited laboratory and that the purity of the gold is complete. This logo is usually in the form of a triangular code. Below it will be the letters "BIS". This ensures that the gold has been checked through proper quality tests. Thus, we can trust its purity.

    article_image6

    Purity Grade in Karat

    How many karats?: The karat level should be checked for purity. This indicates how pure the gold is. For example, 22 karat gold (916) means 91.6% pure gold. Most gold jewellery in India is of this standard. 18 karat gold (750) indicates 75% pure gold. 14K gold (585) will represent 58.5% gold.

    These numbers correspond to the percentage of pure gold in jewellery. The higher the karat code, the purer the gold.

    article_image7

    Jeweller’s Identification Mark

    Jeweller's Identification Mark and Hallmarking Centre: Also check if the jeweller's identification mark and the logo of the Assessment and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) are present. All BIS certified jewellery shops will have a unique identification code. This code will help you to know where the gold jewellery was made. The logo of the hallmarking centre indicates that the gold has been tested at an accredited centre for purity verification. These two codes ensure that the gold has been evaluated by experts.

