The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing for a major technology upgrade that could make it easier for subscribers to access and manage their provident fund savings. The proposed overhaul, being discussed as EPFO 3.0, has drawn attention after a series of changes to PF withdrawal rules and retirement benefits.

A possible announcement at the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in February 2027 has been reported. However, EPFO has not officially confirmed February 2027 as the launch date. Some features, including withdrawals through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), are being tested, while other changes have received board approval but are awaiting formal implementation.

Here is a look at the major EPFO changes, what they mean for subscribers and when they could take effect.