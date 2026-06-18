EPFO 3.0 is expected to bring major changes to the PF withdrawal process, including faster access to funds. The new UPI and ATM withdrawal features may simplify how members access their EPF balance, but several details are still awaited.

EPFO 3.0 Update on PF: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is all set to launch its new digital platform, EPFO 3.0. The biggest update? After this upgrade, EPFO members won't have to go through a long and tedious process to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money. According to reports, EPFO 3.0 will allow members to directly withdraw money from their PF accounts using UPI apps and EPF-linked ATMs. This new facility is expected to be rolled out by the end of this month, June.

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UPI and ATM Withdrawals with EPFO 3.0

Sources say that this new feature, developed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has already completed its testing phase. Once the new system is live, members can instantly transfer up to 75% of their EPF balance to their bank accounts using UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs. Experts believe this will make PF withdrawals much faster, reduce paperwork, and bring more transparency and accountability to the entire system.

How Do We Withdraw PF Money Now?

Currently, to get their PF money, EPFO members have to file a claim and then wait for the claim to be verified and approved. This process can often cause delays in receiving the money. The main goal of EPFO 3.0 is to make this process simpler and faster.

EPFO 3.0 Update: Big Change in Auto-Settlement Limit

As part of EPFO 3.0, the government has also increased the auto-settlement limit for PF claims. Earlier, the maximum limit for auto-settlement was ₹1 lakh. Now, this has been raised to ₹5 lakh. This change is expected to benefit a large number of employees with faster and easier claim settlements.

Face Authentication Will Make Verification Easier

Under the new system, EPFO members will be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) to verify their identity. This will be done using the UMANG app. It will reduce the need for multiple documents and make the identity verification process much more convenient.

Faster UAN Activation and PF Services

Once EPFO 3.0 is implemented, several other services are also expected to improve. These include:

A faster and easier process for UAN activation

Easy online access to the PF passbook

Quicker updates to Aadhaar-linked information

More user-friendly digital services

What Does EPFO 3.0 Mean for Employees?

Deepal Dutta, the CEO of RedoQ, believes that EPFO 3.0 is a major step towards digitising India's financial ecosystem. He said, "For millions of salaried employees, PF is one of their most important financial assets. But until now, accessing this money involved a long process and a lot of waiting." With the new facility allowing instant withdrawals via UPI and EPF-linked ATMs, people will have more control over their own money, especially during emergencies.