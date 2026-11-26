Knight Frank reports that housing inventory absorption time in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad has hit two years. Rising supply and moderating luxury demand are extending the time needed to sell existing unsold residential stock across India.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The time required to sell existing housing inventory in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad has reached around two years amid moderating luxury housing demand and new residential launches outpacing sales, respectively, according to a release by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India on Thursday. The inventory absorption period in Delhi-NCR increased to eight quarters in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026 from 7.3 quarters in the corresponding period last year, primarily due to moderating demand for luxury homes priced between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore.

"While overall unsold inventory remained stable in NCR, the absorption period has lengthened as average sales eased by 8%, primarily owing to demand moderation in the luxury housing category of INR 5-10 crores," Knight Frank India said. Ahmedabad recorded the highest housing inventory overhang among the country's eight major residential markets, with the time required to sell existing inventory increasing from 7.8 quarters in Q3 2025 to 8.2 quarters in Q3 2026. Strong new project launches in Ahmedabad kept supply ahead of sales, resulting in a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in unsold inventory, against a modest 3 per cent rise in average sales.

Knight Frank measures inventory absorption through its Quarters to Sell (QTS) metric, which estimates the time required to sell existing unsold housing inventory based on the average quarterly sales rate over the preceding eight quarters. Across India's eight major residential markets, the average inventory absorption period increased to 6.1 quarters in Q3 2026 from an eight-year low of 5.8 quarters recorded in the corresponding period last year. Bengaluru recorded the sharpest increase in inventory absorption time among the eight cities, rising from 4.6 quarters to 5.5 quarters during the period.

"New residential launches in the city have outpaced sales volume by a wide margin over the year, driving unsold inventory up by 21% YoY while average sales held steady," the release said. Similarly, Pune witnessed a 16 per cent increase in unsold housing inventory, while average sales declined marginally by 1 per cent. Hyderabad's unsold inventory rose by 7 per cent against a 3 per cent increase in average sales. In contrast, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata recorded an improvement in their inventory absorption periods. Kolkata reported the lowest inventory overhang among the eight cities at 4.3 quarters, with unsold inventory declining by 10 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the moderation in inventory absorption across five of the eight major residential markets, Knight Frank noted that the overall absorption period remained significantly below the seven to eleven quarters recorded between 2018 and 2021. "Despite a marginal increase in Quarters to Sell, the Indian residential market, with an average QTS of 6.1 quarters, continues to demonstrate resilience," said Gulam Zia, International Partner, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India. (ANI)