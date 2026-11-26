SBI will face temporary service disruptions on November 27, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance. Customers are advised to complete internet banking, UPI, and ATM transactions outside the maintenance windows to avoid any inconvenience.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) customers will face temporary disruptions in several banking services, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ATM withdrawals, internet banking and fund transfers, during the early hours of Friday, November 27, due to scheduled maintenance activity, the bank informed on Thursday. Customers planning to make online payments, transfer funds or withdraw cash during the affected hours are advised to complete their banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

In two separate posts on social media platform X, SBI announced the timings during which its various banking services will remain temporarily unavailable. "Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our following services will be temporarily unavailable on 27.11.2026," SBI said. According to the bank, internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) will remain unavailable for 30 minutes between 1:15 am and 1:45 am on Friday. National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services will remain unavailable from 1:55 am to 2:40 am, while Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) services will be affected between 12:45 am and 1:30 am. Customers will also be unable to access SBI's ATM services for an hour between 1:45 am and 2:45 am.

Separately, the bank announced that its UPI services will remain temporarily unavailable for 45 minutes between 1:15 am and 2:00 am. However, customers can continue to make payments through UPI Lite during this period. "Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 01:15 hrs to 02:00 hrs (IST) on 27.11.2026. The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service," the bank said. UPI Lite allows customers to make small-value digital payments using their available UPI Lite balance without entering a UPI PIN for each transaction.

The scheduled maintenance will affect different banking services at varying intervals over a two-hour window between 12:45 am and 2:45 am on Friday. ATM services will face the longest scheduled downtime of one hour. Customers requiring cash during the affected hours may consider withdrawing it beforehand, while those with urgent payment obligations can complete their fund transfers before the respective maintenance windows. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," SBI added. (ANI)