The National Stock Exchange of India has received RBI approval to introduce corporate bond index futures. This move aims to boost market transparency, improve risk management tools, and support portfolio hedging for both retail and institutional.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce futures contracts on corporate bond indices, aimed at strengthening India's fixed-income derivatives market and providing investors with additional risk management instruments, according to a statement by the exchange. The approval follows the No Objection Certificate (NOC) received from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for introducing these contracts under the prescribed regulatory framework.

According to the release, corporate bond index futures will provide market participants with a transparent, standardised and exchange-traded instrument to manage their exposure to fluctuations in corporate bond valuations, including those arising from changes in interest rates and credit spreads. “The proposed contracts are expected to facilitate portfolio-level hedging, enable eligible market participants to take directional views on the corporate bond market and support efficient portfolio management,” the release said.

Commenting on the development, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said, "India's corporate bond market has witnessed significant growth over the years, creating opportunities for innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of investors." Apart from this, the contracts will also allow eligible market participants to take directional views on the corporate bond market based on their expectations of market movements. "At NSE, our focus is on building a comprehensive fixed-income ecosystem that is accessible to both institutional and retail participants," Krishnan said.

The proposed product is also expected to complement the growing ecosystem of fixed-income Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and other passive debt investment products in the country. "The introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures would be another important step in this direction, helping bridge the gap between the growing underlying bond market and the availability of efficient exchange-traded investment and risk-management instruments," Krishnan added.

According to the exchange, the introduction of these contracts is expected to enhance transparency, broaden market participation and improve efficiency in India's corporate bond market. NSE will now undertake the necessary operational preparations to introduce the futures contracts in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework. The exchange said details regarding contract specifications and the commencement of trading would be announced separately. (ANI)