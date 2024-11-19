Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a great way to earn regular income. This scheme is especially beneficial for senior citizens. You can invest once in this scheme to get financial support after retirement.

By depositing a certain amount in this scheme, you can earn up to Rs.9,250 every month for 5 consecutive years.

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme allows account opening individually or jointly, offering secure investment options with monthly interest payouts.

The interest rate in this scheme is fixed at 7.4 percent. Your monthly income depends on the amount you deposit.

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme does not allow account extension upon maturity; you must reinvest separately if needed.

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme permits all Indian citizens to open an account, ensuring secure investments with monthly returns.

