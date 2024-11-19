Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a great way to earn regular income. This scheme is especially beneficial for senior citizens. You can invest once in this scheme to get financial support after retirement.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Post Office Schemes

article_image2

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

By depositing a certain amount in this scheme, you can earn up to Rs.9,250 every month for 5 consecutive years.

article_image3

Monthly Income Scheme Interest Rate

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme allows account opening individually or jointly, offering secure investment options with monthly interest payouts.

article_image4

Rs. 9250 Monthly Income

The interest rate in this scheme is fixed at 7.4 percent. Your monthly income depends on the amount you deposit.

article_image5

Post Office Savings

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme does not allow account extension upon maturity; you must reinvest separately if needed.

article_image6

Post Office MIS Benefits

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme permits all Indian citizens to open an account, ensuring secure investments with monthly returns.

