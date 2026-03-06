Global oil prices have surged sharply as rising tensions in the Middle East begin to disrupt the flow of energy supplies across the world. Traders and governments are closely watching the situation after warnings that exports from major Gulf producers could be affected if the conflict worsens.

On Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures jumped more than 6 per cent to around $86 per barrel, marking the strongest weekly rise since 2022. Brent crude, the global benchmark, also climbed to about $89 per barrel, as reported by Trading Economics.

Experts say the sudden spike in prices shows how sensitive the global oil market is to disruptions in the Middle East, which produces a large share of the world’s energy.

Sharp weekly rise in oil markets

Oil prices have moved sharply higher throughout the week. Brent crude has risen about 20 per cent, while WTI crude has surged nearly 25 per cent over the same period.

Market data shows that crude oil reached $86.15 per barrel on March 6, rising 6.34 per cent in a single day. Over the past month, oil prices have increased by 33.85 per cent, while prices are about 28.50 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Analysts say this sudden rally is largely driven by fears that the conflict in the Middle East could interrupt the movement of oil shipments across important sea routes.

Oil markets have not seen such a strong weekly jump since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which also disrupted global energy supplies and caused a major spike in prices.