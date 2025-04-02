8th Pay Commission: Will salary and pension hike be delayed until 2027?

Read Full Gallery

There's an update regarding the new pay commission that might disappoint central government employees. The Modi government has announced the implementation of the new 8th Pay Commission. It was expected that the salary increase might be announced from April, but that might not happen. So, when will the salary increase?

The new pay commission means a bunch of new benefits, starting with increased salaries. The central government has already approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the salary increase of central government employees (Government Employees).

But sources say something else. There's an update regarding the new pay commission that might disappoint central government employees.

If you are a central government employee or pensioner and are expecting a salary or pension increase in 2026, you may have to wait a little longer.

Because the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations may be delayed a bit longer. According to sources, the commission's term will start from January 2026, but the revised salaries and pensions will be implemented at the beginning of 2027.

However, the good news is that if the new pay structure is implemented, the arrears of 12 months will also be given.

According to a government source related to the formation of the new pay panel, the new committee is expected to prepare its recommendations in 15 to 18 months. The full report is expected to come by the end of 2026.

Therefore, considering the process of the previous pay commission, the government will need additional time for review and implementation even after submitting the final report. This means that salary and pension increases will only take effect in early 2027.

