Yamaha XSR 155 features a 155cc liquid-cooled engine. This motor produces 18.4 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses a 349cc air-oil cooled engine. This engine delivers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hunter 350 offers more torque because of its larger engine. XSR 155 takes the lead in top speed. XSR 155 hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 11.66 seconds during tests. Hunter 350 takes 15.15 seconds to reach the same speed.