Hero Splendor: India’s All-Time Best-Selling Bike; Know it's Mileage, Price, and Features
The Hero Splendour, India's best-selling bike, has held the top spot for years due to its simple design, reliability, and low price.
Image Credit : Google
Hero Splendor Dominates Indian Roads for 30 Years
The Hero Splendor is a top-selling bike in India, known for its simple design, reliability, and low price. It comes in models like Splendor+ XTEC with 100cc to 125cc engines.
Launched in 1994, the Hero Splendor quickly gained fame for being a low-cost, easy-to-maintain bike. Its reliability has kept it popular, even outlasting rivals like Honda Activa.
Despite the rise of 150cc bikes, the 100cc Splendor remains a top choice for its reliability, low cost, and great mileage, making it perfect for both city and rural roads.
Its low price and maintenance costs are key. Offering up to 80 km/l mileage, it's easy to ride for anyone. Plus, Hero's vast service network makes it India's true 'people's bike'.
