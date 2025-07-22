Image Credit : Maruti Suzuki

If you're considering a practical and budget-friendly car, this might be the perfect opportunity. Maruti Suzuki, known for its value-for-money vehicles, has slashed the prices of its popular hatchback, the WagonR.

With its blend of comfort, performance, and affordability, the WagonR has been a top choice for many Indian buyers. Now, with a hefty discount, it has become even better for those looking to own a reliable city car without breaking the bank.