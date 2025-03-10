Ultraviolette Tesseract EV gets 20,000 bookings in 48 hours; Discount offer extended!

Read Full Article

Bangalore-based Ultraviolette launched its first electric scooter, the Tesseract, and a new electric bike called Shockwave in India on March 5, 2025. The initial price was around Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh. At that time, the company stated that this price would only be available for the first 10,000 bookings. However, the UV Tesseract went viral with over 20,000 bookings within 48 hours of its release. As people started buying more, the company reportedly extended the offers. The company has now announced that this price will be available for the first 50,000 bookings.

First Electric Scooter

Ultraviolette was created in collaboration with Zoho and TVS Motors. This company recently launched its first electric bike. According to Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of Ultraviolette, "We are very happy with the reception Tesseract has received in India, and the confidence in Ultraviolette's new vehicles has led so many people to buy it in such a short time. Tesseract is pioneering new changes, and we are ready to maintain this love and make riding even more fun," he said.

Best Electric Scooter

This is Ultraviolette's first electric scooter model. This scooter is generally cut above the ultraviolet that makes large electric bikes. The company has stated that it has been given a helicopter-like appearance. It has nice sharp lines and double headlights. The Tesseract electric scooter is available in three colors: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, and Sonic Pink. You can get many accessories to help add to its look and style. The company has not revealed how much its battery is. But it is said that it can run up to 261 km on a single charge. It reaches a speed of 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. Its motor produces 20.4 hp of power and runs at a speed of 125 kmph.

Scooter Suitable for Long Distance Travel

Ultraviolette says that this electric scooter is economical. It is very low cost. The company says that the Tesseract scooter will travel up to 500 km for a charge of Rs 100. With a fast charger, it can be charged from 0-80 percent in an hour. After River Indie, this is the second electric scooter with 14-inch wheels. It can be easily driven even on bad roads. Like the F77 bike, it also gets safety features like dual channel ABS, traction control and dynamic stability control. It has 34 liters of boot space, which the company says can fit a helmet.

Ultraviolette

The Tesseract has a 7-inch touch screen display and the handlebar is nice. It has a front and rear camera. This is not available in any other Indian scooter. It can also charge a smartphone wirelessly. It is reported that this scooter will be available in early 2026.

