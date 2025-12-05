Triumph Motorcycles India has announced a year-end offer for the Scrambler 400 X model. New customers who purchase the bike between December 1 and 31 will receive free accessories worth ₹13,300.

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced a year-end offer for the Scrambler 400 X, providing buyers with free accessories worth ₹13,300. This offer is valid for purchases made between December 1 and December 31 and is exclusively for new customers. Existing Scrambler 400 X owners will not be eligible for this scheme.

Triumph Offers Freebies Worth ₹13,300

The accessory bundle includes lower engine bars, a mudguard kit, a small flyscreen, a tank pad, a luggage rack kit, and an official Triumph Motorcycles t-shirt. These add-ons are collectively worth ₹13,300 and will be provided at no extra cost to customers choosing the Scrambler 400 X. The motorcycle's ex-showroom price is ₹2.68 lakh.

Positioned as the brand's entry-level scrambler, the Scrambler 400 X is designed for both road use and light off-roading. The bike is powered by a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both equipped with block-pattern tires. Key equipment features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, switchable dual-channel ABS, traction control, full-LED lighting, and a USB Type-C charging port.