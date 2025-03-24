TVS iQube offers 150 km range! Check amazing features and EMI options

Read Full Gallery

Everyone's looking at electric vehicles now. Government incentives, environmental friendliness, and low maintenance costs are the reasons. Accordingly, automobile companies are making motorcycles available with new features. TVS Company has brought the iQube scooter accordingly. Learn about the features and monthly installments of the TVS iQube scooter that gives 150 km mileage.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter

Electric scooters are gaining craze. TVS iQube is trending. It comes with new technology and the best braking system. TVS iQube has very good features. There are riding modes, digital speedometer and more.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Engine, Battery TVS iQube comes with a 2.2 kW battery. Its motor power is 3 kW. It can go 150 kilometers on a single charge. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Suspension, Braking System This scooter has the best suspension. The front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Price, Variants TVS iQube is available in three variants. Its starting price is Rs 1.23 lakh. You can buy it with a down payment of Rs 35000.

Latest Videos