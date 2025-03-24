user
user

TVS iQube offers 150 km range! Check amazing features and EMI options

Everyone's looking at electric vehicles now. Government incentives, environmental friendliness, and low maintenance costs are the reasons. Accordingly, automobile companies are making motorcycles available with new features. TVS Company has brought the iQube scooter accordingly. Learn about the features and monthly installments of the TVS iQube scooter that gives 150 km mileage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

TVS iQube Electric Scooter

Electric scooters are gaining craze. TVS iQube is trending. It comes with new technology and the best braking system. TVS iQube has very good features. There are riding modes, digital speedometer and more.

article_image2

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Engine, Battery

TVS iQube comes with a 2.2 kW battery. Its motor power is 3 kW. It can go 150 kilometers on a single charge.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Suspension, Braking System

This scooter has the best suspension. The front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.


article_image3

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Price, Variants

TVS iQube is available in three variants. Its starting price is Rs 1.23 lakh. You can buy it with a down payment of Rs 35000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8 85 crore check interior exterior and more gcw

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore | Check interiors, exteriors and more

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details gcw

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia gcw

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia

BYD new technology promises cover 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds gcw

BYD's new technology promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds

India electric vehicle market gains momentum is the future fully electric gcw

India’s EV market gains momentum—Is the future fully electric?

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice' HRD

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice'

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs MEG

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Recent Videos

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Video Icon
Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon