TVS iQube Electric Scooter: Save Up to Rs 27,000 with New Discounts

TVS has announced discount offers to celebrate the festive season. The company has announced a discount of up to Rs 27,000 on the TVS iQube electric scooter.

TVS iQube Offers

The TVS iQube scooter is one of the successful electric scooters in the Indian market. TVS is now offering a discount on the iQube electric scooter on the occasion of the festival. It is available with cashback, credit card offers. These offers vary from state to state, says TVS. The TVS iQube with a 2.2kWh battery pack is available with a cashback of Rs.17,300.

There is an additional cashback of Rs 7,700 on select bank cards. If you opt for the iQube with a larger, 3.4kWh battery, there is a flat Rs 20,000 cashback offer. Buyers can save an additional Rs 10,000 by swiping select bank cards. The company is also offering a free extended warranty to those who choose the TVS iQube S. These festive offers will help those who want to buy a new TVS iQube electric scooter.

The TVS iQube with a 2.2kWh battery offers a range of 75km and a top speed of 75kmph. The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in two hours. In comparison, the standard version has a range of 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of 80 km. TVS has announced a significant festive offer of up to Rs 27,000 on the iQube, which is valid till October 31, 2024.

Diwali Sale

In line with the Indian government's initiative to promote electric vehicles (EVs) at affordable prices, TVS Motor is offering significant discounts on its iQube EV range. According to the official TVS Motor website, all TVS iQube models except the TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh are eligible for a discount of Rs 10,000 under the new PM E-Drive initiative. The entry-level 2.2 kWh variant is available with a total discount of Rs 27,300.

TVS iQube Price Drop

This includes a cashback of Rs 17,300. The TVS iQube 3.4 kWh and S 3.4 kWh variants are priced at Rs 5,999 respectively with a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 and an extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km. Its ST 3.4 kWh model is offered separately with a PM E-Drive incentive of Rs 10,000. Additionally, TVS Motor has partnered with HDFC and Bank of Baroda credit cards to offer discounts of up to Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000.

