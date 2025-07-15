Image Credit : toyotabharat

Safety First:

Six airbags are now standard across all Glanza variants. Committed to providing enhanced safety, Toyota is equipping all Glanza variants with six airbags as standard, offering comprehensive protection for both driver and passengers. Known for its premium styling and tech features, the Glanza is a favorite among first-time car buyers, young professionals, and city dwellers.

With its stylish design, fuel efficiency, and hassle-free ownership, the addition of six standard airbags makes the Glanza even more appealing.