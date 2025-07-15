Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Debuts with 6 Airbags, Stylish Upgrades
Toyota Glanza gets a fantastic offer! With the newly announced Prestige Edition, the Glanza now comes standard with 6 airbags. Plus, it boasts a bunch of other cool features at a super affordable price.
Safety First:
Six airbags are now standard across all Glanza variants. Committed to providing enhanced safety, Toyota is equipping all Glanza variants with six airbags as standard, offering comprehensive protection for both driver and passengers. Known for its premium styling and tech features, the Glanza is a favorite among first-time car buyers, young professionals, and city dwellers.
With its stylish design, fuel efficiency, and hassle-free ownership, the addition of six standard airbags makes the Glanza even more appealing.
Introducing the ‘Prestige Package’:
To enhance the ownership experience, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled a limited-time ‘Prestige Package,’ an accessory bundle designed to elevate the Glanza's style, convenience, and comfort.
Available from June to July 31, the Prestige Package includes dealer-fitted accessories such as: Premium Door Visors, Body Side Molding with Chrome & Black Accent, Rear Lamp Garnish, Chrome Garnishes for ORVMs & Fenders, Rear Skid Plate, Illuminated Door Sills, and Lower Grill Garnish.
Designed to turn heads on the road, the Toyota Glanza also provides complete peace of mind. It comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty—extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km—ensuring a delightful ownership experience. Toyota’s specialized 60-minute Express Maintenance service, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, and customer-friendly financing options make the Glanza a perfect choice.
With a six-year legacy in India and over 2 lakh units sold, the Toyota Glanza has become a preferred choice for Indian families, offering a blend of style, fuel efficiency, and advanced features.
Powered by a 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine, the Glanza delivers impressive mileage of up to 22.94 km/l (AMT) and 30.61 km/kg (CNG). It boasts segment-leading features like a 9-inch infotainment system, Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, and Toyota i-Connect with 45+ connected features.
Designed for today’s urban lifestyle, the Glanza sports a stylish exterior with a distinctive Toyota grille, LED projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Available in attractive colors like Sporting Red, Insta Blue, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, and Cafe White.
ToyThe premium dual-tone cabin offers ample space, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and tilt & telescopic steering for enhanced driving comfort. Safety features like six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Hold Assist, and a robust TECT (TECT) body structure ensure a secure driving experience.