5 Best 125cc Bikes in India Under Rs 1 Lakh – Style, Performance & Savings Combined
This article introduces the top 125cc bikes available in India's commuter bike market for under ₹ 1 lakh.
125cc is a great option
In India's commuter-bike segment, the 125cc class is a great option for riders who want a good mix of performance and engine efficiency.
Price under one lakh rupees
For under one lakh rupees, you can get bikes with 11-12 bhp power, sporty styling, and impressive features. Let's learn about some such 125cc bikes available in the Indian market.
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R offers a strong performance package in the 125cc segment. It has a 125cc engine with 11.4 hp and 10.5 Nm torque. Priced at ₹89,000 ex-showroom, it's a great option for riders who want both style and performance.
Honda SP 125
The Honda SP 125 is great for power and daily use. Its 123.94cc engine offers 10.72 hp and a comfy ride. Starting at ₹85,815 ex-showroom, this model delivers around 63 km/l mileage.
Bajaj Pulsar 125
The popular Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available for ₹79,048 ex-showroom. Its 124.4cc engine produces about 11.63 hp, offering a sporty commuter experience. Its value under ₹1 lakh makes it a great choice.
Bajaj Pulsar N125
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 brings new-gen Pulsar design to the 125cc segment. Its 124.59cc engine makes 11.83 hp and 11 Nm torque. Features include an LED headlamp and a digital-analog cluster. Starting at ₹91,692 ex-showroom, it's for riders wanting a stylish commuter.
TVS Raider
The TVS Raider 125 is packed with powerful features. Its 124.8cc engine produces a maximum of 11.22 hp power and 11.75 Nm torque. The ex-showroom price of this motorcycle starts from ₹80,500.